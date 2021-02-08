CHEYENNE, Wyo., Feb. 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Encore Green Environmental announces a step forward in landowner relationships with the energy industry. The O.J. Enterprise ranch operation outside Cheyenne, Wyoming has secured a unique surface-use agreement with a Dallas-based midstream company, allowing the ranch to receive the right of first refusal for the produced/by-product water and any potential flare gas.

Encore Green Environmental has worked with the Goertz family for three years to now successfully bring water from an energy source to their land, to be put to beneficial use for ag and conservation. This new agreement paves the way for the landowner and midstream company to meet Environmental, Stewardship, Governance (ESG) goals.

Owen Goertz, co-owner of the ranch, said, “Today, we finally broke the glass ceiling. We ranch on arid land and additional water is vital to us and every rancher working today. This signals a new era.”

The agreement was brokered by Kimberly Wurtz of Dennis & Wurtz PLLC. “We tell landowners that ‘Your property is our priority’ as we work to find new paths for stronger landowner relationships in the energy space. Our goal is to create a win-win,” says Kimberly Wurtz.

“We’ve just created a win-win for all concerned,” says Marvin Nash of Encore Green Environmental. “We’ve said for a while now that the energy industry’s next midstream partner is agriculture. This is the new way forward.”

John Robitaille, who works with Encore Green Environmental and is the director of the Carbon Asset Network, sees great potential in this as well, “This acreage will be a part of CAN, which is a company dedicated to increasing soil health. Better soil is the key for the land to healthier vegetation, a greater yield, and through photosynthesis, an increase in carbon sequestration.” CAN is partnered with the nonprofit Synergy for Ecological Solutions.

Synergy for Ecological Solutions is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit who bring donors called Change Agents together with Land Stewards.

The energy community and landowners have historically had uneasy relations, but the opportunity to work together can achieve great things for each party. This agreement is the first of its kind and hopefully will represent a better, more cooperative future.

For more information visit:

Dennis & Wurtz PLLC, http://denniswurtzlaw.com/

Encore Green Environmental, http://encoregreenenvironmental.com/

Synergy For Ecological Solutions, https://www.synergyforecologicalsolutions.org/

Carbon Asset Network, http://carbonassetnetwork.com/

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0208s2p-encore-green-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Encore Green Environmental