LAS VEGAS, Nev., April 28, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ori’Zaba’s, one of Las Vegas’s most popular scratch Mexican food franchises, is open for business and dedicated to serving the public in this time of concern and need.



Since 2001, the Mexican food franchise has served the Las Vegas community. And owner, Kori McClurg, has pledged to continue to provide safe, secure and affordable food to the Las Vegas community during this unprecedented time in our history.

Our restaurants are operating and offering free pick up orders – including beer orders – through our online site at: https://zabas.com/

“Everyone is doing their best during this stressful time,” McClurg said. “We are with you and we support all the great work being done by healthcare workers, teachers, and everyone on the front lines of this crisis.”

McClurg said the Ori’Zaba’s family will provide healthy and safe food for the community. Those seeking the very best from our staff can get free pick up orders just inside our door at a contact-free station. In addition, all our offerings are labeled for accuracy and sealed for safety. We are also now offering beer and specialty drinks to go! Add beer or specialty drinks to any pick-up order.

Delivery options have been expanded to include; DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats and also EZCater.

Mexican dishes available for order include: Build Your Own Burritos and Bowls that can be filled with grilled chicken, slow roasted shredded beef and hand-trimmed steak marinated in Zabadobo spices. See more menu details online at https://zabas.com/zabas-menu/

Ori’Zaba’s also makes grocery shopping easy! Our restaurant offers “A La Carte” options to help keep refrigerators stocked with essentials. Our catering menu includes “grocery list” items that will make meal prep easy. Our sides can feed 3-25 people and include pre-prepared rice, beans, cheese, grilled chicken, steak and grilled lime shrimp, just to name a few. Shopping can be easy when essentials like sour cream, guacamole, chips, salsa and tortillas can be ordered in one place. For our full offering of items, see our online ordering page. https://zabas.com/order-online/

All “grocery list” items can be delivered straight to your door in tamper-proof bags. Or order free pick-up and your items will be just inside the restaurant door at our contact-free station.

“We are all in this fight together,” McClurg said. “But there’s no need to miss out on easy to get, fresh, safe and healthy food. Let’s eat well, live well, and stay strong.”

For more information about Ori’Zaba’s, and how to stay healthy with the best Mexican food in Las Vegas, contact: Nicole Brooks at nbrooks@crazygoodmarketing.com or go to https://zabas.com/.

Ori’Zaba’s, 9360 W. Flamingo #110-521, Las Vegas, NV 89147

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nicole Brooks

nbrooks@crazygoodmarketing.net

720-325-2517, 733

