LOS ANGELES, Calif., Aug. 31, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Launch Pad Publishing is releasing its first ever anthology, a collection of 18 essays about addiction and recovery from some of the world’s top addiction and recovery writers.

“The Addiction Diaries: Stories of Darkness, Hope and All That Falls in Between” (ISBN: 978-1951407278) features stories about a woman trying to save her brother from his gambling addiction, a child heroin user who recovers and finds a calm life, a mother of two addicts who watches them go from jail to freedom and a former bank robber reflecting on nearly two decades of sobriety, among many others.

The collection is equal parts harrowing, heartbreaking and hopeful — a comprehensive work that shows addiction and recovery from every angle, age, socioeconomic level and race.

Author and EMDR expert Dr. Jamie Marich praises “The Addiction Diaries,” calling it a “major contribution to the addiction literature canon” and commends it for “bringing a more human face to the public health problem of addiction…and the joys of recovery.”

“I’ll admit that upon original conception, I wasn’t sure we could tell the stories of the wide swath of people who have been impacted by addiction,” says editor and publisher Anna David. “And while I’m not saying that we’ve included every story possible — that would be impossible — the tales these authors tell here are tragic, inspiring, heartbreaking, illuminating…and perhaps most importantly, all unique.”

While the opiate crisis rages on — roughly 50,000 people a year die as a result of opiate addiction — an additional 88,000 a year die from alcohol-related causes. Cases of addiction have only risen since March, leading some to call the addiction crisis “the pandemic within the pandemic.” But what the headlines don’t cover is the hope that comes after recovery. That’s where this collection comes in.

Included among the contributors are Colleen Connaughton, Monique Elise, Ryan Hampton, Jessica Lopez, Jennifer Lovely, Patrick O’Neil, Jacq Maren, Emily Redondo, Paul Roux and Lisa Smith.

“The Addiction Diaries” is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.

To learn more visit: https://theaddictiondiaries.com/

About Launch Pad Publishing:

A boutique publishing company primarily for entrepreneurs who are the leaders in their field, Launch Pad has published authors from the entertainment world, including KTLA anchor Courtney Friel and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Joe Gorga, in addition to government sales expert Gene Moran, Magic Johnson agent Darren Prince and franchise expert Tim Conn, among many others.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0831s2p-addiction-diaries-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Cover, “The Addiction Diaries: Stories of Darkness, Hope and All That Falls in Between.”

Media Contact

Ryan Aliapoulios

ryan@launchpadpub.com

News Source: Launch Pad Publishing