LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Launch Pad Publishing is releasing a groundbreaking new book about health, energy and longevity by biochemist, Registered Dietitian, sports nutritionist and formulation scientist Shawn Wells. The author’s experiences overcoming a range of personal health battles led to the writing of the book, which supplements scientific research with his own personal experiences.

“The ENERGY Formula: Six Life Changing Ingredients to Unleash Your Limitless Potential” outlines Wells’ own system for living a healthy, balanced life full of energy, and is broken into six core sections: Experiment, Nutrition, Exercise, Routine, Growth and Your Tribe. Within each section, Wells details his lifelong dream of becoming a health and fitness expert and a “master formulator” in the nutrition industry—along with the many professional and personal hurdles he had to clear to get there.

Each section covers its own aspect of Wells’ “ENERGY Formula,” and incorporates clinical and scientific research to offer readers guidance on strategies, products and philosophies they can use to improve their own vitality. While much of the advice is pragmatic and grounded, the latter chapters also touch on a more holistic approach to health, incorporating positive mindset and healthy relationships.

“Shawn Wells is a highly-respected name in the world of nutrition and supplementation,” says publisher Anna David, “but this book offers readers an entirely different side of him. The science and the health tips are as in-depth as any book you’ll read, but Shawn also opens up about his own struggles with eating disorders and health issues in a way that will help a lot of readers, particularly men who might be afraid to speak up. Within the world of biohacking, his story and his wisdom are a breath of fresh air.”

While biohacking or health optimization has sometimes earned a reputation as something niche or extreme, Shawn uses “The ENERGY Formula” to bring his decades of insider wisdom to the masses in a way anyone can understand. Even as the book explores groundbreaking new ideas in health and nutrition, it offers actionable ideas on how to defeat fatigue, depression and weight challenges with compassion and humor.

“The ENERGY Formula: Six Life Changing Ingredients to Unleash Your Limitless Potential” is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.

To learn more visit: https://www.energyformula.com

