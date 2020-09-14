LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Launch Pad Publishing is releasing its first memoir about overcoming cancer using unconventional methods. “Life is a Ride: My Unconventional Journey of Cancer Recovery” (ISBN: 978-1951407292) tells the tale of environmental consultant Chris Joseph, who, at 59, received a diagnosis of stage three pancreatic cancer.



PHOTO CAPTION: New book, “Life is a Ride: My Unconventional Journey of Cancer Recovery.”

After chemotherapy left him drained and still sick, he embarked on an alternative path to recovery that, against all odds, healed him both physically and spiritually.

Joseph is no ordinary entrepreneur. He’s an environmental consultant who decided to create a “borrow and pay back” company for musicians in New Orleans, whose friends started a Go Fund Me to help fund his alternative treatments in Germany, who openly cries out of gratitude without prodding.

Readers have fallen in love with Joseph and his story. “Informative and uplifting,” “a testimonial on taking back your life,” “moving and helpful,” “honest and emotional” and “raw and inspiring” are just a few of the comments that reviewers have made.

Joseph was the first patient to be interviewed by two of the leading pancreatic cancer researchers in the country on The Pancreatic Cancer Podcast and his book has been excerpted by the environmental non-profit NatureBridge.

Experts have also embraced Joseph’s tale. “Heartwarming, funny and engaging, Chris Joseph gives us one of the best kept secrets of being a successful cancer patient: take action and become the CEO of your own medical path,” says Pamela Varady, PsyD. “Chris Joseph draws a map from one devastating diagnosis to empowered wellness, documenting some of the routes patients can take around the worst obstacles,” says Kimberly Kaye, FMHC and patient advocate.

“Chris Joseph is a wonder,” says Launch Pad publisher Anna David. “He wrote his book and pursued publication with such a passion that it’s no wonder he beat cancer. I’m actually convinced Chris Joseph could beat anything.”

“Life is a Ride” is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.

