LOS ANGELES, Calif., March 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Launch Pad Publishing is releasing the first book in a new self-care series and it’s the answer to caring for a child with high needs in our “sacrificial mom” culture. The author’s own experience parenting a daughter with Turner Syndrome, a rare genetic condition that can cause many health issues, inspired the book’s insightful, relatable advice.

“Everyday Self-Care and Your High Needs Child” follows author Natalie Brobin’s journey from confused young mother of a newborn with a heart condition to busy Turner Syndrome advocate trying to balance three kids, medical issues and her own life. The stress, coupled with the suicide of her best friend, eventually led Brobin to have a nervous breakdown, which started her on the path to recovery, discovery and everyday self-care.

Brobin’s book is broken into small parts, each chapter focusing on a basic self-care principle and designed to be read in about 20 minutes. Brobin, who is a certified yoga instructor, walks readers through self-care staples like breathwork and meditation and also provides practical tips about movement, sleep, nutrition and getting professional help. In addition, the book features advice from other parents and medical professionals.

Pediatric Cardiology expert Dr. Michael Silberbach praises “Everyday Self-Care” as a “wonderful book that will be an asset to any family with a high-needs child who has medical, mental health or other stressful issues.”

“I’ll admit that upon original conception, I wasn’t sure how Natalie’s story would translate into a self-improvement book,” says publisher Anna David. “Her unique experiences have given her an interesting perspective on life, so I thought she would write a memoir. I’m very pleased her narrative has evolved into such a useful first book – it’s like a life coach in your back pocket.”

Parenting typical children is already a challenge but when a child has a mental or physical health issues or disability, parents may find themselves putting their child’s health above everything in their lives. Although it is seldom discussed, the idea of prioritizing self-care for parents is essential. “Everyday Self-Care” is here to start that discussion.

“Everyday Self-Care and Your High-Needs Child” is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.

To learn more visit: http://www.everydayself-care.com/

About Launch Pad Publishing:

A boutique publishing company primarily for entrepreneurs who are the leaders in their field, Launch Pad has published authors from the entertainment world, including KTLA anchor Courtney Friel and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Joe Gorga, in addition to government sales expert Gene Moran, Magic Johnson agent Darren Prince and franchise expert Tim Conn, among many others.

Media Contact:

Kaitlin Anthony

kaitlin@launchpadpub.com

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0315s2p-ev-self-care-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Launch Pad Publishing