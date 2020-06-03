LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ABC Showcase USA, a leading provider of cross border e-commerce services, international trade and logistics fulfillment, established in 2018, announced expansion of a comprehensive solution to help U.S. companies sell directly to consumers in China and S.E. Asia.



Cross border e-commerce is dramatically transforming the way foreign brands penetrate the Chinese market. In 2019 more than $200 billion dollars in commerce was transacted through cross border e-commerce in China and more than 600 million active online consumers are expected by 2023. Perhaps even more exciting, U.S. companies can start selling their products in China without needing to first commit to costly regulatory approvals, re-labeling or modifications.

The rise of cross border e-commerce has brought with it an unprecedented opportunity for American companies to tap sales directly from Chinese consumers. Even with the specter of protracted trade friction between the United States and China, cross border e-commerce offers U.S. brand holders a sensible work around to sell their products in China avoiding high tariffs.

New-to-export companies can begin selling their brands direct to consumers in China including in highly regulated product categories such as health supplements, beauty products, pet food, and packaged foods with no need to directly ship their inventory overseas and thus bypassing a traditional stocking distributor. The Chinese government has recently lowered duties on most consumer goods sold through cross border sales to 9.2 %. Coupled with the expanded Chinese individual personal exemption, consumers can now import up to 5000 RMB($720.00) duty free.

The team at Showcase USA has simplified the cross-border e-commerce process to offer companies a customizable solution to help quickly launch their products rapidly in China. Since the start of 2018, Showcase USA has managed the successful launch of U.S. apparel, beauty, packaged foods, supplements, and innovative consumer goods on Kaola.com and other leading cross border platforms. According to Mark Matsumoto, company co-founder,” The expansion of cross border e-commerce has been a game changer for U.S. companies hoping to reach the vast China consumer market. We have developed a turn-key selling model that reduces risk and gives companies assurance dealing with a U.S. based company.”

Leveraging the backbone of ABC Depot Logistics who established the 3PL and procurement arm for Netease/Kaola in North America, the ABC Showcase USA model provides brand holders a simple method to manage all aspects of the cross-border process selling on leading platforms including, Kaola.com, Pinduoduo, WeChat and others.

The ABC Showcase USA Store Program provides brand holders the following bundled support:

Platform authorization and launch within 30 Days

Product registrations with China Customs

Translated product listings on ABC Showcase USA Storefront

Management of inventory and logistics from Los Angeles or New Jersey Warehouse

Payment collection from Chinese consumers

Coordination of platform promotion, including facilitation of in-country social media campaigns and participation in live streaming events.

24/7 customer service support in China

California based companies can inquire about opportunities to leverage the California Export ICEP Program that may fully subsidize participation in the ABC Showcase USA Pilot Program – a 6-month trial to on board and start selling products on three of the leading cross border e-commerce platforms.

Don’t miss your chance to leverage the biggest online shopping day in the world: Singles’ Day on 11/11 which is expected to exceed $60 billion dollars. U.S. companies who take advantage of the program offered by ABC Showcase USA can actively participate in Singles’ Day and other important online sales incentive days in Fall/Winter 2020.

Founded in 2005 as a leading provider of end-to-end logistics solutions, combing air freight, ocean freight, warehousing, road rail, express packages and e-commerce services. Having established a strong reputation in the global logistics industry, ABC Depot was enlisted by Netease/Kaola in 2015 to establish a 3PL operation and procurement office in North America. ABC Depot has played a key role helping Kaola.com become the leading cross border e-commerce platform in China. The launch of ABC Showcase USA in 2018 offered brand holders the first affordable and comprehensive cross border e-commerce sales and support solution.

