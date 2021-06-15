MACON, Ga., June 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, announced a free webinar highlighting the data points mortgage lenders should focus on to propel business performance in a purchase market. Better Together: How To Keep Pipelines Full with Borrower and Business Intelligence will take place Thursday, June 24, from 2-3 p.m. ET.

LBA Ware’s Chris Gassel will join Sales Boomerang CEO Alex Kutsishin and Homespire Mortgage CFO Bill Napier for an informative discussion of the data residential housing professionals can leverage to make more effective business decisions, from which staff to retain (and which to let go) to how to retain the orphaned deals that result from staffing down. The webinar includes a 15-minute Q&A session during which audience members can pose questions to the expert panelists.

“The average lender grew loan officer headcount by 32% from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021. As lenders prepare for a return to a purchase market, they’ll want the right data at their fingertips to make tough decisions about staffing and how to retain orphaned customers,” said Gassel. “This is going to be a can’t-miss discussion full of best practices for using borrower and business intelligence to make decisions that improve bottom-line performance.”

Attendees may submit questions for the panelists to answer at the time of registration. Registration is required. To register, click here – https://hubs.ly/H0Q4wC70.

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com/.

