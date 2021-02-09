MACON, Ga., Feb. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced it will debut its quarterly webinar series with a 2021 mortgage industry outlook session featuring Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) chief economist and senior vice president, research and industry Michael Fratantoni. The webinar, More Insights, Better Decisions: Michael Fratantoni’s 2021 Mortgage Industry Outlook, will take place Thursday, February 11, from 1-2 pm ET and is free to attend.

Hosted by LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer, the session will present residential housing finance professionals with insight into the mortgage industry’s projected 2021 performance and data-driven business management best-practices.

Key topics to be covered in the session include:

A macro-economic overview of the job market and rate expectations

An overview of mortgage market trends and forecasts such as borrower demographics and origination volume

Origination and servicing benchmarks with a focus on production, profitability and productivity

Audience Q&A session with Michael Fratantoni

“We are thrilled to kick off the first session of our quarterly webinar series with one of the mortgage industry’s most revered economic experts, Michael Fratantoni,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “At LBA Ware, we are ardent advocates of data-driven business practices, so I look forward to discussing with Michael how lenders can apply his market analysis to their production data to optimize their performance.”

Attendees may submit questions for Michael Fratantoni to answer at the time of registration. Registration is required. To register, click here.

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com/.

