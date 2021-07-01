MACON, Ga., July 1, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced Director of Marketing Kelley Mangel has been named a recipient of HousingWire’s inaugural 2021 Marketing Leader Award.

HousingWire’s Marketing Leaders award program seeks to honor the most creative and influential marketing minds in the housing economy. Mangel oversees LBA Ware’s branding and corporate identity initiatives, including the design and development of marketing collateral, client case studies, email campaigns and videos. Her contributions have resulted in a 37% increase in requests for product demos, a 71% increase in social media followers and a 140% increase in website page views year over year.

“LBA Ware’s brand is an active representation of Kelley’s meticulous eye for design and perfection,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “She’s been an essential LBA Ware team member since the beginning and could not be more deserving of this award.”

“2021 was the perfect year to roll out the Marketing Leaders award program,” says Caren Karris, director of marketing for HW Media. “The last year has thrown marketers, including myself, its fair share of curve balls and these 50 individuals embody what it takes to think strategically and move quickly to drive success for their brands and businesses.”

To view the complete list of 2021 Marketing Leaders, visit https://www.housingwire.com.

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2020 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

