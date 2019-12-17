MACON, Ga., Dec. 17, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced the launch of CompenSafe University (CSU), a two-day training program designed to help lenders derive additional value from their investment in CompenSafe™.



CompenSafe is the mortgage industry’s go-to platform for automated incentive compensation management. With the introduction of CSU, LBA Ware extends its core CompenSafe training with a specialized curriculum that puts compensation plans into perspective for managers and executive decision-makers:

Day one covers the essentials of CompenSafe configuration and administration. After learning how CompenSafe integrates with their own operating environment, attendees master key features such as creating branch and originator accounts, setting up compensation agreements and automating compensation plans. Attendees gain an understanding of how non-administrators can use CompenSafe to review their production and verify pay.

Day two addresses advanced CompenSafe administration topics such as compensation rules for terminated employees, manual adjustments, recoverable and non-recoverable draws and minimum guarantees.

Those who complete both days of the CSU curriculum may elect to become CompenSafe Certified by passing a multiple-choice examination.

“CSU creates CompenSafe power users and prepares them to become subject matter experts within their organizations,” explained LBA Ware Director of Client Success Mari Denton. “The goal of the course is to help participants move beyond the automation of existing plans. The exploration of different options within the platform will equip participants to offer strategic solutions and make informed business recommendations regarding compensation.”

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://lbaware.com.

