MACON, Ga., March 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence software solutions for the mortgage industry, announced it has been named a winner of HousingWire’s annual HW Tech100 award, which recognizes the most innovative and impactful technology companies in the U.S. housing economy. This is LBA Ware’s sixth consecutive year to be included in the list.



LBA Ware was recognized for its suite of software solutions designed exclusively for mortgage lenders, including CompenSafe™, the only incentive compensation management platform of its kind, and the introduction of LimeGear, a turnkey business intelligence platform. To date, LBA Ware has processed over $4.6 billion in lifetime incentive compensation while helping lenders optimize performance.

“We are honored to be recognized by HousingWire for a sixth consecutive year,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “Because every lender approaches incentive compensation differently, CompenSafe’s mission to simplify compensation plan management is a labor of constant innovation. That same innovative spirit fuels our LimeGear business intelligence solution, which shows mortgage lenders what’s happening in their businesses (and why) and indicates next steps for continued success.”

“Fintech companies continue to create new ways to approach the housing process, improving efficiencies, cutting costs and creating a new experience for all parties involved,” said HousingWire Associate Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez.

“The winners of the 2020 HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage and Real Estate awards are truly the most impactful and innovative companies in housing,” added HousingWire CEO Clayton Collins. “Not only do these companies empower their clients and users, they are supporting a more efficient, accessible and sustainable housing economy.”

To view the complete list of 2020 HW Tech100 winners, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-the-2020-housingwire-tech100-mortgage-winners/.

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top-producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 7.5 million unique visitors each year. Our audience of mortgage, real estate, financial services and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.

