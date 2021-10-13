MACON, Ga., Oct. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Top Mortgage Employer by Mortgage Professional America (MPA). Honorees were selected based on anonymous employee survey results that measured how their business performs on a variety of metrics, including culture, benefits and employee development.

Now in its third year, MPA’s Top Mortgage Employer awards program recognizes mortgage industry employers that foster a world-class workplace. Winners were evaluated based on a combination of benefits offered and employee responses to anonymous workplace satisfaction surveys. Out of hundreds of companies surveyed, only those that achieved an average employee satisfaction rating of 80% or higher were recognized by MPA as a leading employer in the mortgage industry.

“We’re proud to have a culture at LBA Ware that attracts creative and dependable talent,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “We make every effort to provide a fulfilling work environment because our team is our greatest asset and the root of all our success.”

LBA Ware’s high evaluation by its team members can be attributed to forward-thinking leadership, generous benefits, flexible work arrangements, professional development initiatives and the company’s commitment to philanthropy.

The complete list of 2021 MPA top mortgage employers can be viewed at https://www.mpamag.com/us.

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, more than 100 lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2021 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://www.lbaware.com.

About Mortgage Professional America:

Mortgage Professional America (MPA) is the mortgage & finance industry’s most trusted source of news, opinion and analysis. Created exclusively for the mortgage & finance industry, MPA provides a real-time web service that keeps time-poor mortgage & finance professionals up to date with the latest breaking news, cutting-edge opinion, and expert analysis affecting both their business, and their industry as a whole. For more information, visit https://www.mpamag.com/us.

Twitter: @LBAWare @MPAMagazineUS #topmortgageemployer #digitalmortgage #mortgagelending

News Source: LBA Ware