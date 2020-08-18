MACON, Ga., Aug. 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, has hired veteran fintech executive and data analytics expert Matt Semrad to enhance its BI platform LimeGear with predictive loan production analytics and machine learning.



In partnership with LBA Ware, Semrad is developing predictive models and machine learning algorithms that can be used to forecast loan volume and predict which of a loan originator’s applications are likely to convert to closed loans. The loan volume forecasting model will help lenders with weekly and monthly capacity planning and warehouse line management. The propensity-to-close model will enable mortgage lenders to take proactive measures to maximize staff efficiency and close more loans.

“When it comes to building predictive algorithms, data quality is everything,” said Semrad. “Because LBA Ware has comprehensive, high-fidelity data sets and understands the needs of the industry, we can develop predictive models and forecasts that are laser-focused on creating value for mortgage lenders.”

“As a data analytics expert and veteran fintech executive, Matt has the perspective and skill to develop powerful predictors of mortgage business performance,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “I look forward to working with Matt to deliver uniquely valuable intelligence that helps our clients run their businesses optimally.”

Prior to partnering with LBA Ware, Semrad spent more than a decade as COO, CIO and SVP of Equifax’s (NYSE:EFX) Workforce Solutions and Enabling Technologies divisions. Previously, he served as COO of Appro Systems, a provider of loan origination software, where he doubled company revenue and led the company’s $92 million acquisition by Equifax.

Semrad also served as vice president at multinational conglomerate Hitachi (OTCMKTS: HTHIY) and as senior vice president at global information technology service and consulting company Atos (OTCMKTS: AEXAY). Semrad holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in analytics at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

About LBA Ware:

LBA Ware™ is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://lbaware.com.

