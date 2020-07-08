MACON, Ga., July 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence software solutions for the mortgage industry, has tapped financial data and analytics industry expert Brian Jordan as director of product management. Jordan was hired to enhance and expand LimeGear, LBA Ware’s recently launched turnkey business intelligence (BI) platform.



Jordan possesses 13 years’ product experience at global data aggregation and analytics firms serving the banking and financial services sectors. Immediately before joining LBA Ware, Jordan was a lead product manager at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, where he worked to provide strategic technical services for Quod, a pioneering credit bureau formed by Brazil’s top-five banks focused on risk management and fraud prevention, intended to serve as a model for financial institutions of the future. Previously, Jordan held positions at Global Data Company (now Trulioo), a Vancouver-based global identity verification provider, and Zoot, a global provider of advanced loan origination, acquisition and decision-management solutions for financial institutions.

“Brian has extensive, industry-specific experience in data and analytics and a successful track record leading the development of complex and innovative fintech products,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “He brings a valuable skill set to LBA Ware that will drive client-focused growth to our LimeGear business intelligence platform.”

“Throughout my career, I’ve witnessed how quality business intelligence helps organizations achieve tremendous results,” said Jordan. “LBA Ware’s industry expertise combined with its passion for enhancing lender performance is unparalleled. I look forward to helping the team expand LimeGear to transform the performance of its mortgage lending clients.”

About LBA Ware™:

LBA Ware is a leading provider of cloud-based software for mortgage lenders. Since 2008, LBA Ware has been on a mission to help mortgage companies reach new heights with software that integrates data, incentivizes performance and inspires results. Today, lenders of all sizes, including some of the nation’s top producing mortgage companies, use LBA Ware’s award-winning technology to enhance lender experiences and maximize the human potential within their organizations. A 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company, LBA Ware is headquartered in Macon, Georgia. For more information, visit https://lbaware.com.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0708s2p-brian-jordan-300dpi.jpg

Twitter: @LBAWare #PeopleMovers #mortgageindustry #newhires

News Source: LBA Ware