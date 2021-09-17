MACON, Ga., Sept. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — LBA Ware™, a leading provider of incentive compensation management (ICM) and business intelligence (BI) software solutions for the mortgage industry, today announced the third installment in its 2021 webinar series. The Myths that Keep Millennials from Buying: Data-Driven Direction for Growing Your Share of America’s Largest Homebuyer Market will feature special guest Kristin Messerli, a leading expert on NextGen (a.k.a. millennial) homebuyers. The free webinar will take place Wednesday, October 6, from 1-2 p.m. ET.

An expert on customer experience and emerging markets, Messerli is vice president of financial services for Experience.com and founder of market research firm Cultural Outreach, publisher of the annual NextGen Homebuyers Report. By sharing key insights from the highly anticipated 2021 report, Messerli hopes to give lenders a better understanding of how to work with NextGen buyers.

“The NextGen Homebuyer Report exists to help home professionals better understand and reach younger adults, and this year’s report comes packed with fresh insights into the financial behavior and customer expectations of this generation,” said Messerli. “Attendees will learn about prevalent homeownership myths, how millennials shop for and select lenders and what they expect from the homebuying experience.”

The webinar will also demonstrate how lenders can put the NextGen data into action by establishing performance metrics that go beyond units and volume to encompass the millennial customer experience.

“Millennials have surpassed baby boomers as the nation’s largest adult generation, yet they only account for a fraction of the average lender’s pipeline,” said LBA Ware Founder and CEO Lori Brewer. “This data-packed session will help lenders understand millennials’ thought processes when it comes to home buying and how to adapt their business strategies accordingly.”

Time is reserved for attendees to ask questions at the end of the webinar. Registration is now open and required to attend.

