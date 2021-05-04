ODESSA, Del., May 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Automobile dealerships who work with AutoAwards now have access to a new app to help promote their award programs to customers. Finding ways to keep customers more interested and engaged is a top priority for most automotive dealerships. For more than two decades, AutoAwards has been widely recognized as the industry leader in auto dealership loyalty marketing, helping meet and exceed the expectations of some of the industry’s best-known dealer groups.

In exciting news, AutoAwards recently announced the launch of its latest tool to help companies build great loyalty among their customers, the new AutoAwards auto dealership rewards app. Understanding that every dealer faces different challenges, AutoAwards engineers each loyalty program to meet each client’s individual needs and goals. Dealerships of any size are welcome.

“We understand the #1 predictive factor for dealer growth and profitability is customer loyalty,” said Jon Greene, Vice President of AutoAwards. “Increased customer loyalty is the best way to enhance revenue. Our new app makes having a loyalty program more compelling and engaging than ever.”

The AutoAwards app design is easy to navigate and use and puts customers’ rewards balances in the palm of their hands. By allowing customers to keep track of their rewards on the go, the app is proving to boost both engagement and loyalty.

The early feedback for the new app has been entirely positive.

Greene said, “The new app is a great development, and our customers seem to love it. We see more interest in our customers’ loyalty programs, which means more interest in their dealerships. AutoAwards is a leader in developing new ways to help our customers optimally connect with their customers.”

For more information, be sure to visit http://www.autoawards.com/automotive-dealership-rewards-app/ or call 302-696-6000 to discuss how to boost auto dealership customer retention.

About AutoAwards:

Since our founding in 1991, AutoAwards has been widely recognized as the industry-leader in automotive and marine loyalty marketing, earning longstanding relationships with many of the industry’s most successful dealer groups and OEMs.

Since marketing for automotive dealerships has changed in the past 25 years, AutoAwards understands that customer loyalty is the #1 predictive factor for dealer growth and profitability. Customer loyalty is the most successful way to build revenue. Hundreds of automotive groups use and recommend loyalty programs for dealers as the way to drive brand loyalty. AutoAwards has always recognized the need for top notch, highly creative, effective loyalty strategies in large and small businesses alike.

For this reason, our automotive loyalty marketing expertise is engineered to meet the individual needs and goals of any business – regardless of its size. Contact us online to talk about dealer loyalty or call 302-696-6000. Visit: http://www.autoawards.com/.

