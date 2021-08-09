DENVER, Colo., Aug. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Maxwell, a leading digital mortgage and fulfillment platform for small to midsize lenders, just announced it was named a 2021 Best Place to Work by Denver Business Journal. The company ranked sixth in the medium-sized category.

“At Maxwell, we’ve worked really hard to intentionally build our team culture. We put our company values at the forefront of everything we do, whether hiring or making business decisions,” said Christie Grix, Maxwell’s VP of People.

“Over the last year, we’ve grown by over 200 employees across the United States. We added the vast majority of those new team members while in a remote setting. This award is so meaningful because it shows the work we’re putting into building and maintaining our culture through rapid growth and pandemic-related challenges is paying off.”

Denver Business Journal Best Places to Work recognizes workplaces across various industries for their commitment to creating and maintaining a thriving, engaged culture. This year’s winners showed additional dedication to keeping employees connected despite work-from-home settings and 2020’s unique demands.

To select winners, Denver Business Journal partnered with Quantum Workplace to conduct an employee engagement survey measuring 10 key engagement categories. Those criteria included team effectiveness, trust in senior leaders, feeling valued, manager effectiveness, compensation, and benefits. Based on those results, Denver Business Journal chose 65 winners across the Denver metropolitan area.

Click here to view Denver Business Journal’s full list of 2021 Best Places to Work: https://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2021/05/06/dbj-2021-best-places-to-work-extra-large-giant.html

To view job openings at Maxwell, click here: https://www.himaxwell.com/careers

To learn about Maxwell’s comprehensive features for community lenders, including point-of-sale and fulfillment solutions, visit https://himaxwell.com/.

About Maxwell

Maxwell empowers mortgage lenders to enhance borrower experience, increase efficiency, and improve their economics by intelligently automating workflow through its digital platform and technology-powered services. Hundreds of mortgage lenders, banks, and credit unions nationwide use the Maxwell platform to serve thousands of homebuyers every day. Founded in 2015, Maxwell is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and is proud to be built in Denver, Colorado. Since 2017, it has been named one of the most innovative companies in real estate by HousingWire Magazine. Learn more: https://himaxwell.com/features.

News Source: Maxwell Financial