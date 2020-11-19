TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — C Diff Foundation announced today that the Inaugural Patient, Family, and Caregiver C. diff. Live Virtual Symposium will be hosted on November 23, 2020 at 1 p.m.-4 p.m. EST with keynote topic-experts dedicated in disciplines of healthcare, pharma, biotech, and academia. The event is complimentary with online registration http://www.cdifffoundation.org/

Presenters will deliver data and discuss critical information for an audience of individuals diagnosed and recovering from a C. difficile infection. The symposium was developed to increase awareness, expand the knowledge, and elevate advocacy skills through presentations focused on a leading Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Clostridioides difficile Prevention, Treatments, Clinical Trials, Diagnostics, and Environmental Safety for Adults and Children.

C Diff Foundation expresses their gratitude to Seres Therapeutics for being the Sponsor of the Patient and Family Symposium and for partnering with the C Diff Foundation raising C. diff. awareness.

Seres Therapeutics partners with the C Diff Foundation to support this important event focused on the patients and their families who are so deeply affected by this devastating infection.

The C diff Foundation’s Founding President, Executive Director, Nancy C. Caralla, a three-time C. diff. Survivor, devotes countless hours day in and day out with the members of the C Diff Foundation. As a global resource, the members of the C Diff Foundation are doing all that they can to support the educational needs of patients worldwide. It is through episodes on C. diff. Spores and More live broadcasts, the annual Symposium, and Conference that give a voice to the patients who have suffered through multiple recurrences by including these speakers in the section of the program entitled “Survivor’s Journey.” Only through the patient’s eyes can we begin to truly understand their experiences, and the unmet needs.

About Clostridioides Difficile Infection (CDI)

Clostridioides (formerly Clostridium) difficile, also known as C. difficile or C. diff., is one of the most common causes of healthcare-associated infections in U.S. hospitals (Lessa, et al, 2015, New England Journal of Medicine). Recent estimates suggest C. difficile approaches 500,000 infections annually in the United States and is associated with approximately 20,000 deaths. (Guh, 2020, New England Journal of Medicine). Based on internal estimates including a recurrence rate of approximately 20%, we believe the annual incidence in the U.S. approaches 600,000.

About Seres Therapeutics:

Seres Therapeutics is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company with a strong development pipeline and rigorous scientific underpinning, working to revolutionize treatment of a wide range of diseases by modulating the function of the human microbiome.

About C Diff Foundation:

C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established 2012, comprised of 100% volunteering professionals is dedicated at supporting public health through education and advocating for Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) prevention, treatments, clinical trials, AMR, Microbiome, and environmental safety worldwide.

