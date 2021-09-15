LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing the second book by entrepreneur Gene Moran, founder and president of the consulting firm Capitol Integration. “Make Your Move: Charting Your Post-Military Career” (ISBN 978-1951407797) synthesizes Moran’s experiences as a former Naval officer, lobbyist and lifelong sailor to create an entertaining, information-packed guide for those transitioning out of the military or through post-military life—or anybody facing a major career change.

Throughout the book, Moran shares powerful moments from his young life, including learning to sail in South Florida and traveling the world as a young Naval officer. Along the way, he introduces the reader to world leaders who shaped his higher purpose and guided his progress—including Jimmy Buffett.

While Moran left the Navy in 2008 and has already published a bestselling book about business, Make Your Move is more of a personal calling—his legacy written to help others. It’s about the importance of finding mentors, learning from your mistakes and discovering how to apply self-sufficiency—all keys to finding fulfillment.

This book is more than a guide to success, says publisher Anna David. “It’s also an adventure story about Gene’s extraordinary life of service, leadership and passion,” she says. “It’s about maintaining a growth mindset throughout your life and using Gene’s five-part system—planning, strategy, courage, leadership, diplomacy and ownership—to make successful transitions.”

As part of his mission to give back to the military community, Moran will donate 100 percent of his proceeds from this book to Freedom Fighter Outdoors, a nonprofit organization that provides unique outdoor experiences for injured veterans.

“Make Your Move: Charting Your Post-Military Career” is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.

To learn more visit: https://www.capitolintegration.com/

About Legacy Launch Pad Publishing:

A boutique publishing company primarily for entrepreneurs who are the leaders in their field, Legacy Launch Pad has published authors from the entertainment and entrepreneurial worlds, as well as sports agents, coaches, non-profit founders and more.

