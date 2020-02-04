TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Local entrepreneurs and LGBT couple, Charlotte Kibert and Elizabeth Brackman, are proud to announce the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the very first Baptiste Power Yoga affiliate studio in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa. All Y’all Yoga is a studio that is dedicated to the simple belief that yoga is for anyone.



Who: Charlotte Kibert & Elizabeth Brackman

What: Grand Opening of All Y’all Yoga

When: Friday, February 14, 2020

Where: 4222 North Florida Ave, Unit D, Tampa, FL 33603

All humans can benefit greatly from the practice of Yoga, and the All Y’all Yoga team is passionate about creating an inclusive environment that promotes and values diversity. Partnering with the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber and alongside Mayor Jane Castor, Charlotte and Elizabeth are thrilled to invite everyone to their event on February 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“We are so excited to open our studio in Seminole Heights and introduce our neighbors to Baptiste Power Yoga and Yoga Nidra as well as providing an amazing Beginner Yoga program,” says Charlotte Kibert, Founder, Certified Hatha Yoga Teacher, Baptiste Power Yoga Certified Instructor. “Like our neighborhood, our entire team truly believes that diversity matters and our yoga community will reflect and amplify these core values. As proud members of the LGBT community, Elizabeth and I are committed to providing yoga practices which benefit all bodies. Anyone can practice yoga and All Y’all Yoga will be a safe space to explore these practices and ourselves.”

Joined by Jennifer Huber, 500 RYT, Tier 2 Certified Baptiste Yoga Educator, and Laryssa Neel, 200 RYT, Tier 1 Certified Baptiste Yoga Teacher, Ecstatic Dance Leader, All Y’all Yoga will be offering a core curriculum of Baptiste Power Yoga, Yoga Nidra, and Beginner Yoga. In their mixed-use space, they will also offer wellness, fitness workshops, and pop-up events.

“Yoga can help us all, regardless of our circumstances, to build resilience and equilibrium in a stressful world. Charlotte and I and our teaching team are excited to launch your friendly neighborhood yoga studio in the urban heart of this fantastic city to support all y’all in your efforts to strengthen yourself in every way, with Baptiste Power Yoga, Beginner Yoga and Yoga Nidra classes. We are informal, inclusive and welcoming to ALL. I hope you’ll stop by, say hi, and find out for yourself how yoga can help you!” Elizabeth Brackman, Founder, 200 RYT In Vinyasa tradition, Hatha Yoga Certified Teacher, Baptiste Power Yoga Certified Instructor.

Learn more at: https://allyallyoga.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/allyallyogatampa/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/all-yall-yoga/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/allyallyogatampa/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AllYAllYoga1

For more information, interviews or media requests, call 813.644.7443

info@bkncreative.com.

