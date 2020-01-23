LAKEVILLE, Mass., Jan. 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Durable medical equipment such as ceiling lift systems and other patient transfer devices, pool lifts, chair lifts for stairs and platform lifts for group homes, day programs and care centers get a lot of use – a lot more use than your average residential home installation, says Lift & Care Systems.



When you combine heavy use with this complex equipment with many moving parts, breakdowns and problems with the equipment are almost unavoidable.

To help address this issue, Lift & Care Systems offers an Annual Inspection Program (AIP) to help assure that all of the durable medical equipment installed in your building performs well and works safely for all residents or participants in programs at your facility.

With over 25 years of practical, “in-the-trenches real world” experience, Lift & Care Systems knows where the problem areas within this equipment may be and, when combined with carefully following the manufacturer’s inspection list, can uncover and resolve potential issues before they result in an equipment breakdown.

Benefits of an AIP Program for Durable Medical Equipment

The AIP is an inexpensive service that provides the following benefits for your group homes, day programs and care facilities:

Keeps the equipment operating safely.

Eliminates or minimizes equipment downtime.

Avoids expensive emergency service calls.

Assures that the equipment can handle the rapid transfer of patients in the event of an emergency evacuation.

Inspection Services for Durable Medical Equipment

“Your lift system is built with many safety features that we maintain according to the manufacturer’s specifications, but we go above and beyond this level of service within our Annual Inspection Program,” said Dave Austin, Owner of Lift & Care Systems. “We are committed to the safety and well-being of your loved ones, no matter where they are through the use of our AIP.”

Here are just some of the services performed in an AIP:

Check the battery performance, charging system, and safety limit switches.

Ensure that the track/rail is well anchored and tightly secured as the day it was installed.

Grease and clean any parts as needed.

Inspect the condition of all parts.

Our trained and qualified technicians use specialized testing devices to uncover any issues with the installed durable medical equipment. If they uncover a problem that requires a part replacement, they will do so only with your permission.

Lift & Care Systems’ Annual Inspection Program is well worth the price when you consider the cost of emergency service calls, expensive replacement parts and, most importantly, the peace of mind knowing that your loved ones are safe and well cared for within these facilities. We offer our AIP for equipment installed in residential homes as well.

About Lift & Care Systems, Inc.

Lift & Care Systems, Inc is dedicated to bringing the highest quality of life to users and their caregivers by providing customized solutions that enhance the users’ mobility. To achieve this goal, Lift & Care Systems offers a myriad of products, including: Body Supports, Slings, Mobile Lifters, Ceiling Systems, Wall-to-Wall Lift Systems, Wheelchair-to-Water Pool Lifts, Frictionless Slides, stair lifts, aluminum ramps, accessible shower stalls, lifts for cars/vans/SUV’s with the Multi-Lift and Glide ‘N Go.

Their products are used in private residential homes; semi-professional homes, such as group homes and day programs; and professional institutions, including nursing homes, hospitals and schools. Lift & Care Systems is the exclusive distributor of the SureHands patient lifts featuring the patented Body Support systems in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. In addition, Lift & Care Systems product line also includes National Ramp Systems and a broad array of stairlifts, for in home use.

Founded in 1993, Lift & Care Systems, Inc. is located at 7 Precinct Street in Lakeville, MA 02347. For additional information, or to arrange for a free personal consultation, please call 508-465-5254.

Info: http://www.liftandcaresystems.com/

*(LOGO 72dpi: https://www.liftandcaresystems.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/lift-and-care-systems-durable-medical-equipment-store-boston-ma-logo.png )

