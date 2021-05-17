OJAI, Calif., May 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Due to the recent explosion in homeschool learning, Lighthouse Homeschool Solutions, a division of Lighthouse Learning Solutions, LLC, is offering a free online curriculum for the summer of 2021.

While kids were forced to go online for school in 2020 and into 2021, many families found they actually preferred learning from home. As a result, they’re looking into ways to keep it going. That’s why Lighthouse Homeschool Solutions has decided to offer a way for families to test the waters first – for free.

This new online program can bring ease and enjoyment to what, for some, can seem a daunting enterprise. As parents face difficult questions surrounding educational choices for their families, homeschooling is quickly gaining momentum because it puts them in control. While the initial homeschool set-up may be a little challenging, the benefits and rewards that come with homeschooling are unsurpassed.

For example, some common reasons families choose to homeschool include:

* more one-on-one time with their children

* the ability for their child to work at their own pace

* dissatisfaction with overall education and inconsistent learning opportunities provided in traditional school settings

* more opportunity to instill family values, morals and a love of learning

* problematic social patterns in traditional school environments

* safety during the pandemic

EdWeek Research Center reports that, “Concerns over exposure to the coronavirus, excessive screen time and instability in school schedules have driven an unprecedented number of parents to home school their children this academic year – a shift that could have lasting effects on both public schools and the home-schooling movement.”

This research also shows that nine percent of parents who were not homeschooling their children in 2020, plan to homeschool them at least some of the time in 2021.

Since many parents never dreamed they’d be teachers, Lighthouse Homeschool Solutions takes the pressure off of their need to create, find, and vet online resources. It’s simply less stress for parents and more fun for everyone.

This free online learning program is flexible in meeting specific needs and interests; it gives parents confidence to guide their kids in learning at their own pace. The online units of study are easily adapted to different ages and learning styles, and they include essential knowledge and engaging activities. The curriculum works to develop critical thinking skills in an easy-to-use, consistent format. Overall, this program provides flexibility and structure for homeschooling families.

Lighthouse Homeschool Solutions is excited about this curriculum and hopes this free summer access will encourage interested families to try it out. Begining this fall, parents can choose a monthly or annual subscription for access to the complete library of units. Alternatively, they can choose specific units for individual purchase in multiple subjects, including science, world history, U.S. history, literature, art and cross-curricular studies.

“We love the Lighthouse homeschooling curriculum,” says Lauren, the mom of a fourth-grade student. “It’s easy to use and the content has been exceptional. I never thought I’d homeschool, let alone enjoy it. I’m truly enjoying working with my daughter on this program. And, as a busy working mom of three, I needed a program that we could do when it worked for us and a program that made learning fun, engaging, enjoyable and had a thoughtful curriculum.”

About Lighthouse Homeschool Solutions

Lighthouse Homeschool Solutions offers top-notch resources for families. The curriculum and programs are designed by expert educators with extensive backgrounds in psychology and a deep understanding of the various challenges that can affect student learning. Its founders are educators and hard-working moms who love to laugh and believe in the vast potential of all children.

For more information: https://lighthousehomeschoolsolutions.com/

