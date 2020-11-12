NEWPORT, Ore., Nov. 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lincoln County School District (LCSD) has selected the industry-leading Synergy® Education Platform by Edupoint® Educational Systems for its K-12 student information and learning management needs. The district’s cloud-hosted Synergy solution will include Synergy Student Information System (SIS), Synergy Online Registration, and Synergy Special Education. LCSD serves over 5,500 students across 14 schools on the Oregon coast.

Lincoln County’s move to Synergy began when Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray asked Technology Director Vince Dye to research Synergy as a possible replacement for the district’s SIS. Dr. Gray and several other administrators had come to LCSD from Oregon districts that used Synergy and believed that Lincoln County could benefit from what the platform had to offer. Dye visited several Synergy districts, attended a regional Synergy user conference, and thoroughly analyzed the functionality and utility of both Synergy and the district’s existing SIS before determining that Synergy had more of the cutting-edge features and functionality LCSD needed.

Synergy is a comprehensive student data management ecosystem, accessed through a single interface with one login and real-time data systemwide. Synergy will simplify processes across the district, including the generation of a key LCSD report that pulls together behavior, attendance, and grade data that teachers can use for getting students to their teaching and learning targets.

“We have to be able to monitor those indicators to bring interventions to students so they can be successful,” Dye said. “We’ve been making continuous improvements in the technology of our district both in front and behind the scenes and this will be a monumental step in taking our district to the next level. The student information system we have been using is good, but Synergy is the best. I’m excited about the opportunity we have to bring it on.”

“This is the kind of student information system and dashboard our teachers, families, and students deserve,” said Dr. Karen Gray, Superintendent at LCSD. “Having gone through the conversion to Synergy in another school district, it was the best thing we ever did. Synergy is even better in 2020, very much on the cutting edge and exactly where Lincoln County School District should be. It is going to save us a lot of time and energy.”

“With Synergy Education Platform, Lincoln County School District is getting a seamlessly integrated student data management solution with a robust, evolving feature set,” said Rob Wilson, President and Chief Innovation Officer at Edupoint. “Synergy will make it easier for district users to do things they were already doing and also make it possible to do new things they have never done. We are pleased to join with LCSD in a long-term partnership focused on continuous improvement and improved student outcomes.”

About Edupoint

