FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jade Kettner, Hawkeye NDT Services, Fort Collins, Colorado was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Kettner, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.



Jade Kettner, founder Hawkeye NDT Services, Fort Collins, Colorado.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Kettner. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Jade Kettner began service to her country volunteering as a teen, 1987-88, at the Philippine Refugee Processing Center / PRPC-USDOD (Morong, Bataan, PI). That difficult red zone experience, a USDOD -United Nations joint project, primed her for the importance of advocating to Congress. Kettner believes to effect change; we must engage Congress directly. Kettner is passionate about Active-Duty Military/Veterans and their families. Jade has an insight into the military family experience. More importantly being a small business owner, with her Veteran (20 years retired US Army) husband, Jade brings a uniquely accurate and clear voice to the challenges and needs of the small American Woman & Veteran owned business.

Kettner joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how the Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Jade Kettner as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

