AUBURN, Wash., Oct. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Technical Cable Applications is excited to announce their newly-achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. Technical Cable Applications, Inc., a contract cable manufacturer of cable assemblies and wiring harnesses based in Auburn, Washington, has undergone tremendous growth over the past year.

This has demanded a rapid evolution of processes and procedures. While systems have kept pace with the change, it was realized that in order to continue their upward trend a formalized standardization of management practices was needed.

The company’s quality management system includes detailed procedures and work instructions. This ensures the effective operation and control of all processes. Requirements for demonstrated employee competence through training are a factor in achieving less scrap, waste, and rework.

Employees of TCA are a valued resource. Empowering and engaging employees is one of ISO’s core principles. The standard’s focus on defined responsibilities and authorities ensures empowerment and promotes employee contribution – which leads to a more creative and satisfying work culture.

Adhering to customer requirements is a must for TCA. Since their processes are carefully documented and followed, it is assured that the products received will meet their standards and be consistent in quality.

TCA believes the importance of meeting and exceeding customer expectations cannot be overemphasized. They know that satisfied customers will keep coming back – and their future growth depends on it.

Learn more at: https://www.technicalcable.com/

News Source: Technical Cable Applications Inc.