KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) ­–– Ophthalmology practice Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun celebrates a special seven and a half year anniversary to commemorate the addition of Retina Specialist Matthew Cole, M.D., to the team of Knoxville eye doctors.

A native of Johnson City, Dr. Cole joined Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun as Retina Specialist after finishing his residency at the University of Kentucky Medical Center and completing a year-long Retina Fellowship at UK. Since then, he has been consistently meeting an evident need for his patients.

There are many diseases that can specifically affect the retina, which is the thin tissue at the back of the eye responsible for converting light to images sent to the brain. Some common conditions and diseases of the delicate retina include retinal tear, retinal detachment, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration, among others. Virtually all of these conditions can manifest in vision problems, even blindness if left untreated. Those diagnosed with these conditions are likely to be referred to a retina specialist to combat the ill effects of any of these conditions.

“That’s why having a doctor on staff who specializes in diseases of the retina is so important for our patients,” Dr. Philip Campbell, Ophthalmologist, said. “All the doctors at the practice treat retinal conditions, but with Dr. Cole specializing in that area specifically, it provides a more focused avenue for care without any need for referral to an outside source. And our patients especially appreciate the convenient, time-efficient injections for diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration that Dr. Cole provides.”

Dr. Cole said he prides himself on his interactions with his patients. After all, when a person’s vision is on the line, fear can certainly be a big part of the equation. But Cole makes it a point to be a reassuring voice amid the uncertainty.

“The fear of losing eyesight for many is a day-to-day burden,” Cole said. “As a Retina Specialist, I enjoy being able to help calm the fears of my patients, which is certainly appealing. Helping their quality of life is what drives me to do my very best every time I visit with a patient.”

In addition to being heavily experienced at retinal injections for diabetic and macular degeneration, Dr. Cole also highlighted ongoing advancements in technology with helping him provide that next-level care his patients deserve.

“I’m excited to be here,” said Dr. Cole. “And it amazes me how much retina care is needed in this area. It just goes to show I made the right career choice.”

Dr. Cole sees patients at offices in Knoxville, Farragut, Maryville and Sevierville. In addition to retinal conditions, he emphasized that he and the rest of the staff of Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun pride themselves on serving the entire family’s eye care needs all under one roof.

For more information on Dr. Cole or any of the services available at Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun, call (865) 584-0905 or visit https://www.ccteyes.com/.

