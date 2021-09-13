CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Logistical Labs, creator of innovative technology that takes the complexity out of shipping, announced today the release of their updated user interface for their LoadDex product. The new version will showcase a simpler design and a more user-friendly approach, with the same features as the previous version but now with more functionality including quick access to search history, batch rating, and a much smoother quoting workflow.

“Logistical Labs is so excited to release this new version of LoadDex,” said Jonathan Evans, Managing Director of Products and Sales at Logistical Labs. “The new design will allow users to reduce clicks, save time, and utilize better negotiating power, leading to better customer opportunities.”

KEY FEATURES INCLUDE:

* Single Search. With a simpler design and a more user-friendly approach, users can enjoy all of the features of the previous version along with even more functionality including quick access to search history, batch rating, and a much smoother quoting workflow.

* Search History. Our users have spoken, and we’ve listened! You now have access to all of your previous searches so you can see the rate provided at the time of the search. Tired of re-entering the same lane information multiple times? Now you can just find the lane in your search history, click edit, and re-run your search without having to type it all over again.

* Batch Search. Users can now easily batch rate a selection of lanes directly in the page! You’ll no longer have to navigate to our import/export page in order to run multiple lanes at once. And don’t worry, if it’s a large file, it can run in the background while you perform other functions in LoadDex. Once it’s completed, you’ll get a notification, and you can access the .csv files from the all-new search history panel.

* Send Quote. It now takes only two clicks to send a quote! Just click the send button and press send again in the pop-up box to confirm you’re ready to send the quote out.

* Save Quote. It only takes a single click to save a quote with the new quote page. Instead of dealing with a pop-up box with several fields that you may not need, you just click the button and you’re done.

* Edit Quote. You are still able to access the fields that were available on the old platform by clicking the edit button. This will take you to a new page with a newly designed form that is much simpler to navigate to the fields you need to fill out or update. Along with the form, you’ll have easy access to the originally suggested LoadDex rate that remains fixed on the screen no matter how far you’ve scrolled down the form.

You can learn more about Logistical Labs’ suite of products here – https://www.logisticallabs.com/products/

About Logistical Labs

Logistical Labs creates innovative technology that takes the complexity out of shipping and opens up new possibilities across the supply chain. Logistical Labs’ pricing platform, LoadDex, drastically simplifies pricing and carrier selection across all modes. With a single search, users can compare thousands of rates from all types of transportation providers at once. Using LoadDex, users can make better-informed pricing and quoting decisions through data-driven insights and social collaboration. Open API access allows users to easily integrate LoadDex into their existing business applications for improved process efficiency.

For more information, visit https://www.logisticallabs.com/

