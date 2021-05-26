LONDON, U.K., May 26, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pioneering London-based ForeMedia Group Plc (an international company well known for its top-rated extensive media and entertainment operations in Nigeria and United Kingdom, along with delivering Afro-centric media and entertainment to audiences worldwide), is delighted to announced that it is building the first digital ecosystem for talented entertainment creators in sub-Saharan Africa.

At this juncture in time, when diversity is being met with such strong enthusiasm, the company’s strategy is to support sustainable creative initiatives, thereby enabling creators to learn, produce, distribute, and monetize their work. Various elements include new media and marketplace services and products such as content production, distribution and marketing, video streaming and advertising.

Data from PwC’s Entertainment & Media Outlook (2017-2021), projects that Nigeria will enjoy a rapid annual growth of 12.1%, thus making it the world’s fastest-growing media and entertainment market over the upcoming years. However, due to the lack of platforms around the world which cater to African audiences, there is an urgent need for a dynamic, high capacity omni media platform. To that end, the entrepreneurial Founder/CEO, and associates of the ForeMedia Group (all of whom are renowned for their expertise in Afro-centric media and entertainment), have carried out substantial groundwork to make the ForeMedia Group the number one digital ecosystem in the whole of sub-Saharan Africa. At the core of every digital ecosystem is a platform business model, and the ForeMedia Group has built an extremely robust tech infrastructure to support its omni media platform.

“The company’s strategic plan will empower one million young talents in media and entertainment in the medium/ long term and have large scale creation plans,” says Hareter B. Oralusi, founder and CEO.

The ForeMedia Group provides a perfect new media and entertainment platform for young talented creators and SMEs (small and medium–sized enterprises), thus empowering them to export and create a global market for commercially feasible afro-centric content. The company’s ethos is “to use the latest cutting-edge digital technology help empower the next generation of Africans through media, entertainment, and entrepreneurship; thus, spreading the wonderful diversity of Afro-centric media and entertainment all over the world.” This is set to give both African and non-African people alike, a fantastic new sphere of brilliant second to none, entertainment, and media.

ForeTVHub (one of the ForeMedia Group’s platforms), is dedicated to distributing the most engaging and original content. It covers media and entertainment from both ForeMedia creators and notable third-party partners. The platform continues to delight both the creators and users in new ways.

And with innovative cutting-edge sports and entertainment videos, TV shows, top rated documentaries, music, books and podcasts, and so much breaking content from across the globe, many people and their families visit the site multiple times a day. Learn more: https://foretvhub.com/

ForeMedia Creator is a stimulating initiative which backs and empowers the creators who work with the ForeMedia Group. It supports creators with the essential tools for success: infrastructure, equipment, technical support, distribution, and monetization.

Hareter B. Oralusi M.S., is a renowned visionary, serial entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He is dedicated to spreading diversity around the world and kindling economic growth in Africa (according to African Economic Outlook 2021, “Real GDP in Africa is projected to grow by 3.4 percent in 2021”). This is substantially higher than other countries.

Oralusi has substantial business experience. – He founded the ForeMedia Media Group Plc (2017). Founded the London School of Social Enterprise and Sustainable Economics (2014).

Founded the Nigerian Capital Development Fund (2010). Further, he was awarded a Master of Science (M.S.) in human resource management and organizational development from the PEF, Private University for Management, in Vienna, Austria.

Learn more at: https://foremediagroup.com/

Timilehin Suara

Email: info@foremediagroup.com

Telephone Number: +44 7769 345 292

Address: Accelerator, 35 Kingsland Road, London, England, E2 8AA

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0526s2p-formedia-group-300dpi.jpg

