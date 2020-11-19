MEDFORD, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Professional Retail Services (PRS), Retail Security Services (RSS), and Retail Mechanical Services (RMS) are affiliated national facility service companies based in Long Island. The three entities have teamed up for the fourth year in a row to honor their tradition of giving back to the community.

This year, in place of a traditional food drive where employees, friends, and family donate food items; the three affiliated companies decided to fund the event’s donations and rename the “Food Drive” to a “Thankful Event.”

The food items packaged as meal kits will feed 600 Suffolk residents this holiday season. The kits will be donated and delivered to the William Floyd School District and HELP Suffolk on November 23rd for disbursement. Each meal kit includes two boxes of stuffing, two boxes of mashed potatoes, two desserts, four cans of vegetables, one can of cranberry sauce, two boxes of corn muffins, two packets of gravy, and one 8 – 12 lb. frozen turkey.

Kathleen Larmour, president and founder of all three companies, had this to say regarding the beloved event:

“We have many reasons to be thankful, and what better way to celebrate that than to rename our event while keeping our yearly tradition of helping those in need.

“Many have endured financial hardship due to the pandemic, which is why we decided that funding this event and not having friends and family donate was appropriate.”

Larmour added, “This year we are extremely thankful for our loyal employees, customers, and service partners. This would not have been possible without them.”

Professional Retail Services (PRS) is a national facilities maintenance and specialty construction company that provides services for multiple industries across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Learn more: https://profretail.com/

Retail Security Services (RSS) provides security guard coverage for numerous retailers, restaurants, office buildings, and property management companies nationwide as well as in Canada and Puerto Rico. Learn more: https://retailsecurityservices.net/

Retail Mechanical Services (RMS) specializes in HVAC and refrigeration services on a national scale with capabilities in Canada and Puerto Rico. Learn more: https://retailmechanical.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Bianca McNamara

Email: bmcnamara@profretail.com

Tel. 631-209-9460

*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1119s2p-prs-rss-rms-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Professional Retail Services