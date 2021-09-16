LOS ANGELES, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Los Angeles–based, Sri Lankan filmmaker, Lakpathy Wijesekara’s latest feature film “Free By Noon” starring John Eisen, Raechel Wong, Justine Herron and Melissa Howell will be theatrically released in Los Angeles from October 15 to October 21, 2021 at the Laemmle theater in Glendale.

According to UCLA’s Hollywood Diversity Report 2020, only 14.4% of directors of theatrical films represent people of color. Alarmingly, only 3.4% were directors of Asian origin in 2019.

“L” – Lakpathy Wijesekara has Sri Lankan roots, a tiny island on the coast of India. His last cinematic endeavor was a Virtual Reality film from a newborn’s perspective about Child Laundering.

“Free By Noon” has a truly diverse cast and a crew. Not one or two but seven different languages were spoken on the “Free By Noon” set.

“Free By Noon” is about a married man who tries to have some “extra” fun in Las Vegas, where he gets locked up in a very unusual situation. He has to get himself out of this quirky situation to save his marriage before his wife gets home.

“I felt like this was a unique Hollywood Film and a really good human drama done with a small plot,” said Mr. Aruna Gunarathna, Editor of Sarasaviya newspaper, a trade magazine equivalent of Hollywood Reporter / Variety in Sri Lanka.

The film was shot on an Arri Alexa camera with a single Anamorphic lens.

Once the film is screened at the Glendale Laemmle theater from Oct. 15-21, 2021, the filmmakers plan to take it to New York, Texas and Atlanta and screen it in Sri Lanka as well.

Learn more: https://www.laemmle.com/film/free-noon

News Source: Director Lakpathy Wijesekara