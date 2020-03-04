Louisiana Soccer Association Adds TeamSnap As New Technology Partner

BATON ROUGE, La. and BOULDER, Colo., March 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Louisiana Soccer Association, a state association of the United States Soccer Federation, announced today it has signed a new technology partnership with TeamSnap, the leader in integrated sports management.



With the multi-year agreement, TeamSnap becomes the official club and team management solution for Louisiana Soccer Association. Overall, TeamSnap will support more than 35,000 administrators, coaches, volunteers, and soccer families across 56 member clubs affiliated with the Louisiana Soccer Association.

“This is an exciting new partnership that will give our clubs, teams and families access to a suite of connected solutions to streamline the soccer season. TeamSnap is a proven winner that will help our member organizations cut down on administration hassles and allow our coaches and volunteers to stay focused on growing the game across Louisiana,” said Tucker Reynolds, Executive Director, Louisiana Soccer Association.

As the sport management industry leader, TeamSnap supports more than 22 million users, 3 million unique teams and 19,000 clubs across 100 different sports. Soccer is the most popular sport on the platform accounting for 26% of all teams.

“The growth of soccer across Louisiana is a testament to the leadership and commitment from Louisiana Soccer Association and its network of coaches and volunteers,” said Greg Ludke, General Manager, Sports Organizations, TeamSnap. “We are looking forward to delivering a comprehensive sports management solution that empowers clubs and helps to minimize administrative distractions throughout the season.”

TeamSnap has successful partnerships with hundreds of major soccer organizations across North America including Oklahoma Soccer Association and Chicago Fire Juniors.

About TeamSnap

Founded in 2009, TeamSnap has changed the way people manage sports and group activities. Today, over 22 million coaches, administrators, players and parents rely on TeamSnap’s powerful but easy-to-use solutions for communication, scheduling, payment collection, registration and much more. With TeamSnap, organizers save time, can focus on the game, and ultimately take the work out of play™. For more information, visit https://www.TeamSnap.com.

About Louisiana Soccer Association

The Louisiana Soccer Association (LSA) is a non-profit organization with the primary objective of teaching sportsmanship, discipline, leadership, teamwork and physical conditioning through the playing and promotion of soccer. The association provides administrative assistance and support to its affiliated clubs. LSA support includes player, coaching and referee development, as well as parental education. State Cup tournaments are held each year for both Adults and Youth, as well as the US Youth Soccer Kohl’s American Cup for youth recreational players. The LSA also runs the Olympic Development Program for the state. Learn more: http://www.playlouisianasoccer.org/

