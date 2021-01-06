CRESTWOOD, Ky., Jan. 6, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) ­–– Vibrant Med, a medical aesthetics practice near Louisville, Kentucky, recently introduced a new option for adults to obtain a more youthful-looking face without traditional facelift surgery thanks to the introduction of the V-YOUth injectable facelift.



Owner Erica Chowning, APRN, FNP-C, administers this treatment for people who aren’t yet ready for more invasive surgical procedures. She said the new method was specifically developed to offer a whole new route to a more youthful appearance.

“Younger women tend to have a characteristically triangular, or V-shaped face in which much of the volume lies in the cheeks and subtly angles downward toward the jawline,” Chowning explained. “But as we age, the forces of time and gravity eventually cause that youthful shape to become inverted with more volume accumulating in the lower region of the face.”

Chowning developed the V-YOUth injectable facelift to help her patients regain that youthful shape by restoring lost volume in the face with strategically placed dermal fillers. These precisely placed fillers might also be used in combination with neurotoxin injections to smooth wrinkles and contour facial features without the need for prolonged recovery time, Chowning said.

“There might be some bruising at injection sites, although that risk is generally much less than with surgical procedures,” she said. “Bruising is more likely to occur around the eyes if fillers are injected there due to the delicacy of the skin in that area. Patients may also experience some mild pain, swelling, or redness after the procedure, but these usually diminish pretty quickly. Most people get back to their normal activities the same day of their procedure.”

And when it’s all said and done, Chowning said the majority of V-YOUth recipients have sung the praises of this minimally invasive procedure thus far.

“Most patients notice immediate results following their injections with more volume in the areas that were lacking beforehand and they are thrilled,” Chowning said. “Depending on the fillers used, results can last anywhere from six months up to two years. Down the road, we may need to do a few additional injections to maintain best results.”

For more information on V-YOUth or any other treatments offered at Vibrant Med Spa, call (502) 618-0995 or visit https://www.vibrantmed.com/.

News Source: Vibrant Med Spa