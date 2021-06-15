ONTARIO, Calif., June 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Maglite and First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) are joining together to support traffic and pedestrian safety during the deadliest days of the year. According to the Pedestrian Safety Institute, July is the deadliest month of the year for traffic related fatalities including those of pedestrians. The days surrounding July 4th are particularly dangerous.

Darkness and low-visibility play a significant role in pedestrian deaths. In fact, more than 70 percent of fatalities happen at night or at dusk or dawn hours. Maglite and First Responders Children’s Foundation are on a mission to illuminate the dangers of driving in low-visibility conditions to reduce deaths and injuries.

Maglite and First Responders Children’s Foundation will be raising awareness by distributing press materials and alerting the media about the dangers pedestrians will face in the coming months, while also promoting National Roadside Traffic Safety Awareness Month.

National Roadside Traffic Safety Awareness Month was created by the Pedestrian Safety Institute to draw attention to this deadly time of year. Last year we saw one of the largest increases in vehicular fatalities, despite the significant decline in the number of miles Americans were driving as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal of this program is to increase awareness and urge people to use caution while driving during this particularly perilous time of year.

“There are simple ways to reduce the senseless number of deaths due to pedestrian traffic accidents and that is to carry a bright flashlight, wear reflective clothing and be cautious, especially around fast-moving traffic,” said Tony Maglica, Founder and CEO of Mag Instrument, Inc., manufacturer of the Maglite® Flashlight.

More information about First Responders Children’s Foundation is available at https://1strcf.org/. Follow First Responders Children’s Foundation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @1stRCF.

