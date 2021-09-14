ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MAGLITE and Trekin outdoors! have formed a partnership which will highlight the outdoor adventures of the Trekin Outdoors! team and will include the generous use of Trekin Outdoors! footage in the MAGLITE social media and offer fans of Trekin Outdoors! the chance to win MAGLITE products.

Trekin Outdoors! is a new outdoor TV Show airing on The Sportsman Channel beginning in January of 2022. The show follows two best friends, Chris Queen and Tyler Leipprandt and their crazy Uncle Steve, all from the great state of Michigan as they travel around the country hunting public and private land, for all kinds of creatures.

Their love and passion for the outdoors is only matched by their love and passion for filmmaking. Expect funny, challenging and raw aspects of hunting and being outdoorsmen.

“We are thrilled to be co-branded with MAGLITE,” said Chris Queen of Trekin Outdoors!. “This is a brand we pursued as one of our first sponsors because of the quality of the product, my personal relationship with the brand having seen my father and others use Maglite’s throughout the years and the fact that is a U.S.A. manufactured product.”

“MAGLITE is proud to partner with the team at Trekin Outdoors! to promote the rugged outdoor lifestyle they live and of course we are happy that they have chosen the world-famous MAGLITE brand to be part of their journey,” said Anthony Maglica, Founder and Owner of Mag Instrument Inc., manufacturer of the iconic MAGLITE® flashlight.

More information about MAGLITE® is available at https://maglite.com

News Source: Mag Instrument Inc.