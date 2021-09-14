POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Pompano Beach Arts is proud to announce that television icon Malcolm-Jamal Warner is joining the fourth annual “Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival” as a celebrity judge. The famed star of “The Cosby Show” and current hit “The Resident” will also be performing his poetry at the festival and sharing thoughts about his career during an Artist Talk.



PHOTO CAPTION: Actor and poet, Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

The three-day event attracts the premier spoken word artists in the country and will take place December 9-11, 2021 at the City’s cultural venues. Event details and tickets are available at https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/exit36.

“We are honored that actor and poet Malcolm-Jamal Warner will be a judge at this year’s festival. His participation will shine the national spotlight on an event that is growing in prestige every year,” said Phyllis Korab, Director, Cultural Affair Department. “Warner stole our hearts as a lovable Huxtable kid in the 80s and is now gaining raves as Dr. Andre Jeremiah Austin on the hit show ‘The Resident.’ But many do not realize the acclaimed actor is also a leading voice in the spoken word realm.”

Warner, who is a Grammy® Award-winner, has tackled many important issues with his spoken word performances including problems with the penal system and in 2020 he chronicled life as a black man with his film “Word Warriors III.”

Warner has said, “Poetry had always been a huge part of my life. My father went to Lincoln University with Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson, so I literally came out of the womb listening to Gil Scott-Heron. So, poetry’s always been a huge part of the expression of self.”

The Exit 36 Slam Poetry Festival was founded by Eccentrich, one of the top-ranking female poets in the country. She developed the platform to serve the community through educational, theatrical, and literary performances. The festival showcases local, regional, and nationally recognized poets, while educating and encouraging self-expression in local youth.

“Now more than ever, spoken word artists are shaping the cultural and social dialogue in our country,” said Eccentrich. “This form of expression empowers those who have felt unheard, providing platform to address both deeply personal situations and larger global issues. We are excited to return for our fourth year, and we look forward working with a dynamic group of participants.”

TICKET AND SCHEDULE INFORMATION:

Tickets are $10 a day or $25 for a festival pass, available at https://www.pompanobeacharts.org/exit36

* Thursday, December 9, 2021

Bailey Contemporary Arts Center

Artist Talk & Happy Hour 6p to 7p (In-person and virtually via zoom)

Prelim bout – 7p to 8p (In-person and virtually via zoom)

Artist Market & pop-up poetry – 8p to 9p

* Friday, December 10, 2021

Blanche Ely House Museum

Lunch Time Story Slam – 12p to 1p (In-person and virtually via zoom)

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Artist Talk – 6p to 7p (In-person and virtually via zoom)

Prelim bout 7p to 8p (In-person and virtually via zoom)

Artist Market & Cyphers – 8p to 9p

* Saturday, December 11, 2021

Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Final Stage – 7p to 10p (In-person and virtually via zoom)

