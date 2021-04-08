TEMPE, Ariz., April 8, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Tempe, Arizona-based, Marijuana Home Gardens announces it has filed for a patent on its turnkey Outdoor Marijuana Grow Hut Kit (USPTO application: US 63/163,586).

The passage of the Smart and Safe Act (Arizona Proposition 207) not only made the use of recreational marijuana legal in Arizona, but also, residents are now allowed to grow and harvest for personal use up to 12 marijuana plants per household.

A craft traditionally done indoors and in secret, the new law permits Arizona residents to come out of the shadows and grow high-value marijuana plants outdoors, which has substantial advantages to growing indoors.

With 5 years of experience in growing medicinal marijuana plants, company co-founder, Dante Schettino, has established a successful track record of not only growing outdoors, but all year long during extreme weather conditions from searing heat to freezing temperatures.

“Growing outdoors is tremendously cheaper, significantly safer, easier to maintain, and will result in larger yields,” says co-founder Dante Schettino. “While there are plenty of indoor grow kits available for purchase in the marketplace, nobody has created an optimal system for growing outdoors.”

For that reason, Schettino and his partners set out to create the Outdoor Grow Hut, a marijuana grow house that maximizes plant growth and minimizes all equipment and maintenance costs.

The Outdoor Grow Hut’s patentable design presents a secure structure with limited visibility of the inside plants, but also allows a high degree of sunshine to reach the plants and provides natural air circulation.

The roof is convertible with an open design that permits maximum sunlight exposure during prime growing seasons and can be equipped with additional seasonal tops to protect plants from intense summer sun or trap heat for fall and winter plantings.

Arizona residents can purchase a complete Outdoor Grow Hut kit that includes premium organic super soil, seeds from a third party partner ( http://www.marijuanaseedconnect.com/ ), planter pots, and a watering system.

The company will deliver and install the structure, as well as plant the first seeds. The company also offers optional service contracts where skilled marijuana growers will come to its customers’ homes on a weekly basis and cultivate the plants and treat the soil to ensure a constant crop.

“Similar to a pool cleaning service, we will come to your house and do all the gardening and you just sit back and enjoy the benefits,” says Schettino.

Because marijuana legalization is a national trend, the company also provides complete Outdoor Grow Hut kits, less the premium organic super soil, for easy nation-wide shipping.

About Marijuana Home Gardens

Based in Tempe, Arizona, Marijuana Home Gardens makes the Outdoor Grow Hut Kit, provides gardening services, and other marijuana harvesting services for Arizona residents. For more information on Marijuana Home Gardens, visit http://www.outdoorgrowhut.com/ or contact us at info@outdoorgrowhut.com or call (480) 780-6763.

Instagram: outdoorgrowhut

Facebook: outdoorgrowhutkits

For more information on Marijuana Seed Connect, visit http://www.marijuanaseedconnect.com/

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Dante Schettino

Marijuana Gardens AZ, LLCinfo@marijuanahomegardens.com

(480) 780-6763

News Source: Marijuana Gardens AZ LLC