NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Market Defense, the most sought-after Amazon Agency for Beauty and Passion Brands, published its latest research today, detailing the rise of Purpose Driven Brands and Amazon. Given Market Defense’s perspective as a full-service Amazon Agency that works with Purpose-Driven brand founders, the report is based on actual client data and results.

In this report, Market Defense addresses three key topics:

1 – The driving forces behind the rise of purpose-driven brands,

2 – The evolution of Amazon as a brand building platform, and

3 – How purpose-driven brands are creating brand and enterprise value on Amazon, in partnership with Market Defense

Market Defense’s CEO, Chad Annis, describes the impact they are seeing with their clients on Amazon. “When handled properly, Amazon is a phenomenal place to be. We’ve had brands that grew 300%-400%-500% in the past year. These are passion brands – most are purpose-driven brands. If you’re running a business that wants to have impact and you’re trying to be practical about where to invest in 2021, just lean into Amazon and play the game the way Amazon wants it played. You’ll build a stronger brand than you ever imagined.”

Click here to read Market Defense’s “Purpose Driven Brands and Amazon” report: https://www.marketdefense.com/purpose-driven-brands-and-amazon/

About Market Defense

Market Defense is the most sought-after partner for prestige beauty and passion brands seeking to protect their brand equity and drive profitable growth on the Amazon Marketplace. We provide a full suite of services that includes: Account Management, Brand Protection & Legal, Logistics & Operations, Advertising, and Creative. Learn more by visiting our website at https://www.marketdefense.com/.

