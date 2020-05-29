BALTIMORE, Md., May 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After many weeks of reflection, we made the decision to uphold Maryland Food Truck Week’s dates to July 10 – 26, 2020, event organizer Au Jus Solutions, announced today. Since Maryland entered a State of Emergency and Governor Hogan issued a stay-at-home order, Food Trucks, who are essential businesses, never truly stopped operating.



When business parks shut down, Food Trucks started to focus on helping front line workers by delivering freshly cooked hot meals to hospitals and first responders. Soon enough, all large-scale events were canceled or postponed but it did not stop the creativity of food truckers who realized that the need was now in the heart of our communities. While Marylanders were flattening the curve, Food Trucks started to set up in neighborhoods to offer more food options to residents.

“COVID-19 Pandemic truly shows the resilience of the food truck industry and its capacity to adapt to any situation in order to continue their mission of serving the community,” declared Willy Dely, founder and owner of Au Jus Solutions, a Baltimore-based food and beverage consulting agency which has been organizing Maryland Food Truck Week since 2016.

The 2020 edition of Maryland Food Truck Week is presented by the Maryland Mobile Food Vending Association [MDMFVA].

“As an industry that relied heavily on catering to the masses, we suddenly had to find alternative methods to survive the pandemic and care for our families; being mobile was one of our assets, but it quickly became our downfall when it came to COVID-19’s new ways of life,” said Nicole Youse, President of the MDMFVA and Chef/Owner of Crossroads Bistro.

She added: “As the president of the MDMFVA, I have never been more proud to be a part of this industry and see the good the members, my competitors, my comrades, and my family are doing in this ‘new’ world. I was nervous about the decimation of our industry in the beginning, but I have been proven wrong, and have never been more excited to see where we take the industry from here!”

This season again, Maryland Food Truck Week benefits Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland. “In 2019, we raised $2,631.25 for Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland,” said Dely. He added, “What Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland does is incredible and benefit the local community so much. Giving back to them is the minimum we can do to help them, especially during these difficult times.”

The mission of Meals on Wheels is to enable people to live independently at home through the provision of nutritious meals, personal contact, and related services, which is even more important during these uncertain times.

“Since March 17th, Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland has produced, packed, and delivered over 500,000 nutritious, ready-to-heat and eat meals to homebound seniors and other vulnerable populations who are without access to food,” said Stephanie Archer-Smith, Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of central Maryland. She added: “We quickly expanded our meal volume from 25,000 meals weekly to over 75,000 meals. The need for our services has continued to rise, with no foreseeable decline. We are all being called to do more, and we are answering that call with extraordinary effort, commitment and grace.”

This edition of Maryland Food Truck Week will most certainly be different from past years as it will not be celebrated with large gatherings of food trucks and people. But this is the perfect opportunity to showcase the vast diversity of the industry with even more neighborhoods to visits as it is expected around 15 daily food truck spots to visit, throughout central Maryland.

All food trucks and locations will be posted on https://www.marylandfoodtruckweek.com/ in the next couple weeks.

During Maryland Food Truck Week, visitors will be invited to enjoy all culinary creations as well as exclusive specials, tailored for the celebration.

About Au Jus Solutions:

Au Jus Solutions is a Baltimore-based food and beverage consulting company offering solutions to food trucks, restaurants, foodservice and hospitality businesses. Au Jus Solutions also offers social media marketing expertise and support, PR solutions, as well as tailored hospitality-related services for corporate happenings.

