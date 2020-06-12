BALTIMORE, Md., June 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Media Advisory — AARP Maryland announces Press Conference announcing PROTECT Week (Preventing Older Americans From Financial Exploitation) Statewide Public Education Campaign, Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET.



WHO: Peter Franchot, Comptroller of Maryland

Brian Frosh, Attorney General of Maryland

Robert Hur, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland

Sean McEvoy, Asst. Commissioner of Financial Regulation (DLLR)

AARP Maryland State Director Hank Greenberg, Co-host

CCCSMD President Helene Raynaud, Co-host

WHAT: Press Conference Announcing PROTECT Week (Preventing Older Americans From Financial Exploitation) Statewide Public Education Campaign

WHEN: Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM

WHERE: Online at https://www.facebook.com/aarpmaryland and https://www.youtube.com/aarpmaryland

CONTACT: Nancy Carr, 443-787-5382 or ncarr@aarp.org

Helene Raynaud, CCCSMD, 443-514-0600 or hraynaud@cccsmd.org

Maryland, along with states across the country, has experienced a significant increase in the number of financial exploitation cases over the last few years, particularly those involving seniors. Exploitation occurs when a person misuses or takes the assets of a vulnerable adult to benefit themselves. This frequently happens without the explicit knowledge or consent of an older or vulnerable adult, depriving the victim of vital financial resources. Many of the cases are perpetrated by professional scammers, but most exploitation is carried out by acquaintances and trusted “friends.”

Project SAFE and the PROTECT Week Coalition bring together state and federal agencies, local organizations, and financial professionals who share a common goal of preventing and remedying financial exploitation of older Marylanders. PROTECT Week, held June 15-21, 2020, offers opportunities to learn about the many forms of abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of older adults.

Now in its third year, PROTECT Week 2020 launches on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, observed on June 15. PROTECT Week resources, available on www.protectweek.org, will help Marylanders identify financial exploitation so that they may protect themselves and their loved ones from abuse. The week’s activities include a teletown hall on June 17, and Spanish-language webinars on June 16 and 18, as well as the launch of a PSA campaign.

About the Partners

The PROTECT Week Coalition includes the following partners:

Maryland Department of Aging

Maryland Office of the Attorney General

Maryland Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation

Maryland Office of the Comptroller

Maryland Department of Human Services

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service

Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition

EverSafe

ElderSAFE

SAFE: Stop Abuse of Elders

Baltimore County Restoring Elder Safety Today – BC REST Coalition

AARP Maryland

CCCSMD – Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Maryland

