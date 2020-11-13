SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Matrix Systems developed the Matrix SP7C detergent to meet the specific cleaning requirements of all Parker Hannifin SmogHog electrostatic precipitators. Its unique formulation was specifically designed to penetrate and eliminate fatty and carbonized deposits that accumulate on ESP collector plates. This action also reduces the amount of grease that accumulates on the bottoms of these electrostatic precipitator cabinets.

For this reason, the Matrix SP7C detergent works well with all competing brands of electrostatic precipitators including Accurex, CaptiveAire, Grease Viper, Halton, and Trion.

Other reasons Matrix SP7C detergent is great include:

Biodegradable, Non-Toxic, and Environmentally Friendly – For this reason, SP7C is a non-regulated material that can be shipped anywhere in the United States via UPS or other common carriers.

Aluminum Safe – While many other commercial ESP system detergents are caustic and slowly eat away at aluminum ESP cells, Matrix SP7C is completely aluminum safe.

Reduces Odor Causing Mercaptans – Mercaptans are the odor causing sulfur compounds such as Hydrogen Sulfide and Sulfur Dioxide, that are generated by the commercial cooking process.

Convenient Packaging – Where some competitors ship their ESP detergent in 55-gallon drums, Matrix SP7C detergent is shipped in 5-gallon pails, which saves a lot of shipping and handling cost as well as storage space.

“If the Matrix SP7C detergent is strong enough for our SmogHog electrostatic precipitators, it will work well in any brand of commercial cooking ESP system,” says Mark Quinlan, President of Matrix Systems. “We ship SP7C anywhere in the country. Give it a try. We are sure that once you use SP7, that you’ll never switch back to your old ESP detergent.”

About Matrix Systems

Matrix Systems provides industrial and commercial air filtration system solutions and commercial cooking exhaust systems for Northern California and Northern Nevada from our sales offices in San Leandro, CA and Grass Valley, CA and our service facility in San Leandro, CA. We are the exclusive representative for United Air Specialists, Inc., SMOG HOG mist filtration, DUST HOG dust filtration and PSG commercial kitchen exhaust filtration products. Matrix Systems also provides a variety of other mist media filtration products and dust media filtration products.

We provide dust collector replacement parts, SMOG HOG parts, and filters. In addition, we are a complete SMOG HOG service provider including equipment and airflow testing, component cleaning and exchange, as well provide our proprietary SMOG HOG SP7 detergent for automatic wash systems. For more information about Matrix Systems, call either (510) 822-5167 in the Bay Area or (530) 273-5474 in the Sacramento Valley and Northern Nevada area for more information.

Learn more at: https://www.smoghogexperts.com/

