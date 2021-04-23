SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 23, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced Mike Robertson and Justin Putz have joined the company in the roles of Senior Regional Sales Director and Midwest Regional Sales Director respectively. With over 45 years of experience combined, these two mortgage industry veterans bring a fresh perspective to the company’s quickly expanding sales team.

“Mike and Justin are highly regarded mortgage industry professionals,” said Tom Farmer, Managing Director of National Sales. “We are excited about their addition to our team and anticipate a tremendous expansion of lender and aggregator client partnerships.”

Mike Robertson has worked in the mortgage industry for almost 30 years. For most of that time, he spent it in Correspondent Lending Sales with 23 years of that working for CitiMortgage. Mr. Robertson has had the pleasure of previously working with MCT as a partner and has firsthand experience with MCT’s exemplar dedication to customer experience. He is excited to provide the same best-in-class service level and guidance that he himself received in his work with MCT clients. He currently resides in Buffalo, N.Y.

Joining Mr. Robertson on the sales team is Justin Putz who has worked in the mortgage industry for 18 years. He has done everything from operations to retail lending, to correspondent and wholesale, and, most recently, mortgage insurance. As a well-rounded expert, Mr. Putz will be able to educate other lenders on how to become more profitable in their hedging strategies with the best technology that the industry can offer. Mr. Putz currently resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“During my time in the Correspondent Lending and Mortgage industry, I was able to partner with MCT and watch how they worked with their clients, delivering best in class service levels and guidance,” Mr. Robertson said, “I feel very fortunate to join the MCT team and hope to continue that culture of client dedication.”

Mr. Putz adds, “I love that I was given an opportunity to work with MCT. This allows me learn and to educate our lenders on how to be more profitable with their hedge approach and servicing with the best technology and support in the business.”

About MCT:

Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry’s leading provider of fully integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Herldsburg, and Texas. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love.

