SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced that it appointed two mortgage industry veterans in early 2020 which strengthen its support to the capital markets community during the worldwide pandemic and associated financial turbulence. In each of their roles, Page Woodall, Senior Regional Sales Director, and Dave Bricker, Chief Financial Officer, offer their own mortgage expertise to meet the growing demand for expert leadership during these volatile times.



Through perseverance and the support of the staff at MCT, each of these new hires succeeded in their roles and beyond, despite considerable uncertainty in the capital markets industry and global economy during their first months.

Page Woodall is MCT’s Senior Sales Director who has almost twenty years of industry experience. During his time at Nationstar Mortgage (now known as Mr. Cooper), Mr. Woodall had the unique opportunity to start a new Correspondent channel and successfully grow his territory into one of the largest producing territories. He brings a tenacity to MCT to proactively serve his clients and keep them informed through periods of market volatility.

“I was a fan of MCT prior to coming on board, as I had seen all the good work they had done with several of my clients over the years. I am a bigger fan now seeing the total commitment to the client, open communication, and help provided to navigate accounts out of harm’s way. I also was moved by Curtis’s concern during this crisis for all the employees and the safety of them and their families,” said Mr. Woodall.

He is joined by Dave Bricker, who comes on board as MCT’s Chief Financial Officer. He has a successful history of varied senior financial roles including CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, SVP of Finance and Chief Auditor. He had previously consulted with MCT prior to coming onboard and was well versed with MCT’s customized processes. Mr. Bricker is focused on leveraging his outside expertise to build on the current financial foundation at MCT. In doing so, he hopes to provide senior leaders with better financial information for well-informed decisions. Despite the uncertainty and financial challenges associated with the pandemic, Mr. Bricker was able to have an immediate positive and stabilizing impact on MCT.

“The support that I’ve received so far has been great from all areas of the company. I’ve been extremely impressed by the company’s ability to pivot to a Work-from-Home workforce so quickly and without negative impact to our clients,” Mr. Bricker remarks, “It’s as if the company has always operated in this manner.”

MCT is grateful that these newest players were able to hit the ground running to keep up with the huge demand by the capital markets industry for market volatility guidance. With their combined experiences and knowledge, they will continue to provide support to MCT and clients, mitigating risk and increasing outcomes during this challenging time.

