SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading®, Inc. (MCT), the leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced today their Enhanced Best-Execution (EBX) tool used for MSR retain-release decisions has now automated the function of pulling comprehensive data from MCTlive!® and MSRlive!®. This new automation eliminates the need entirely for secondary marketing professionals to manually upload data and provides users with real-time execution to inform their servicing retain-release decisions.

The release of this new automation marks an industry first, allowing users to analyze loan sale and MSR data for speedy retain-release decisions. With the click of a button, clients can get much more strategic about their servicing decisions than previously possible by better understanding the impact of retaining servicing, including cash break-even point, cash drain and tax implications.

This tool equips clients for advance decision making by leveraging all of the relevant data elements, while the automation quickly analyzes the data and provides a simple, user friendly recommendation.

“The automation of our EBX functionality is instrumental to ensuring our clients can quickly make the most accurate and strategic retain-release decisions, especially during times of increased market volatility,” said Phil Laren, Director of MSR Services, MCT. “What was once a cumbersome process has now been completely automated with EBX. With a click of a button, clients obtain valuable insight designed specifically to assist with strategic and thoughtful retain-release decisioning.”

About MCT:

Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry’s leading provider of fully integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive! MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Healdsburg, and Texas. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love.

For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

