SAN DIEGO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced that Senior Trader, Sarah Hellman, was selected as one of the finalists for San Diego Business Journal’s 2020 Business Women of the Year.

Ms. Hellman has been pushing through perceived boundaries for over a decade, becoming the first female employee at MCT 12 years ago in what has historically been a male-dominated financial industry. During her time at the company, she has made the rapid ascent from Trader, to Senior Trader, then Senior Analyst and recently she had been promoted to Senior Deployment Analyst.

In addition to completing several Mortgage Banker Association Education courses and continuing to develop her knowledge of the Mortgage Backed Securities industry, Ms. Hellman has continued developing her professional skills by completing several courses on Python and SQL programming languages.

“I feel honored that I was nominated and selected as a finalist for the San Diego Business Women of the Year award,” said Ms. Hellman, “I’d like to thank MCT and my husband for always supporting me and helping me achieve my goals.”

San Diego Business Journal’s annual Business Women of the Year award highlights women that have been instrumental to their industry and workplace, having overcome some seemingly insurmountable obstacles in their career to rise to the top, paving the way for a brighter future among peers. The 12 winners were chosen by a panel of judges from more than 300 nominations.

In addition to being an integral part of MCT, Ms. Hellman volunteers in her free time with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego and the Monarch School. She also runs a holiday wreath fundraiser for her local sorority alumnae chapter to support St. Jude Children’s Hospital, and is the treasurer for local sorority alumnae chapter for over a decade.

