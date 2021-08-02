BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 2, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, McWhirter (www.mcwrealty.com), a leading commercial services firm in the southeast, announced the promotion of Tanya Shubert to Vice President of Management and Operations, Mid-South. Shubert joined McWhirter in 2018 and has been instrumental in growing the medical office property management portfolio to 11 buildings across Alabama and Mississippi.

“Tanya’s 25 years of experience in healthcare facility management and maintenance ensures our clients receive the highest level of advice and service while she oversees the management of their investments,” said Barry McWhirter, President and CEO of McWhirter. “We look forward to her continued commitment to make McWhirter the leading healthcare management service provider in the southeast.”

In addition to Ms. Shubert’s healthcare management experience, she has specialized expertise in life safety, emergency management, environment of care and regulation and standards for healthcare facilities and hospitals.

Tanya has served in leadership roles for healthcare systems and served on various committees including Safety, Environment of Care, Infection Control and Quality Control. She holds certifications for FEMA National Incident Management, OSHA and HeartSaver® CPR, along with specialized training in electrical safety, defensive driving and advanced regional response training.

About McWhirter

McWhirter’s Property Management team has more than 100 years of experience and manages more than 7 million square feet of healthcare, industrial, office and retail space in eight states. Through long-term client and vendor relationships, current technology systems and leading industry software solutions, we proactively identify challenges to reduce costs and increase efficiencies for our clients. We employ building engineers skilled in the design, installation and maintenance of major service areas including heating, electrical, mechanical, landscape, health safety and security.

Learn more at: https://mcwrealty.com/.

News Source: McWhirter