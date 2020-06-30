CRESTWOOD, Ky., June 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — A medical aesthetics practice near Louisville, Kentucky is branching out beyond its usual cosmetic treatments to incorporate a new program geared toward weight loss and weight management. Vibrant Med Spa recently announced the addition of its new Wellness Through Weight Management Program to aid clients in reaching their weight loss goals.



Led by owner Erica Chowning, APRN, FNP-C, and Ashley Wilhoite, BSN, RN, the new program features private, individualized assessments and tailored plans to help people implement consistent, healthier habits into their daily lives.

Chowning and Wilhoite said the most important aspect of the program is the life-coaching element to help people stay on track.

“We don’t just hand you the tools and send you on your way,” Chowning said. “We essentially partner with you and offer a warm, nurturing environment in which you’re bound to thrive.”

Wilhoite, who was recently hired by Chowning to oversee the program, brings more than 15 years of nursing experience and both professional and personal knowledge of fitness and nutrition. She is also currently enrolled in a graduate program at Northern Kentucky University and will soon graduate as Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.

Wilhoite said her knowledge of mental health will be a valuable tool in helping clients navigate themselves through the often overwhelming task of healthy weight loss.

“A lot of the nutrition and healthy lifestyle choices are mental,” she said. “Every person, man or woman, likes to feel attractive. When people have the assistance of someone to keep them up to speed and to keep them accountable, just someone to be there with them and work as a team to get it done, I truly think it’s a great benefit.”

Emphasis will also be placed on diet, exercise, supplements, medications, and injections geared toward boosting the body’s metabolic effect. All these elements, Chowning and Wilhoite say, will be specifically tailored to fit each client’s individual needs. The whole process will begin with a 7-day detox program and include regular weigh-ins and coaching sessions.

“Getting people to understand and know that it’s a process, it’s a journey, it’s a lifestyle change, and it’s just not going to be this fast, quick fix is very important,” Wilhoite said. “Because those usually end in disappointment. It really is about healthy eating and being active. And we’re going to help them every step of the way.”

For more information on the new program, call (502) 618-0995 or visit https://www.vibrantmed.com/.

News Source: Vibrant Med Spa