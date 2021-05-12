SILVER SPRING, Md., May 12, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) is pleased to announce that Melissa D. Avery, PhD, CNM, FACNM, FAAN will be the Editor-in-Chief (EIC) of the “Journal of Midwifery & Women’s Health” (JMWH) starting January 1, 2022, succeeding Frances E. Likis, CNM, NP, DrPH, who has served as EIC since 2008.

“We look forward to Dr. Avery’s contributions to the Journal, building on its strong foundation and bringing new ideas, skills, and energy,” said ACNM Chief Executive Officer, Katrina H. Holland.

Dr. Avery is a Professor in the School of Nursing at the University of Minnesota. Her recent research has examined prenatal care practices to enhance maternal confidence for physiologic labor and birth. She is Co-Principal Investigator on a nationally funded project to develop and implement an interprofessional education curriculum for graduate midwifery students and obstetrics-gynecology residents. Dr. Avery is a past ACNM president and is a Fellow of ACNM and the American Academy of Nursing (AAN).

Dr. Avery received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Northern Illinois University, her Master of Science in Nursing with midwifery specialization from University of Kentucky, and the Doctor of Philosophy with a major in Nursing from the University of Minnesota. She has authored and co-authored a variety of articles for JMWH and received JMWH’s Best Paper of the Year Award in 2003 as a co-author of “Vaginal birth after cesarean birth: A national survey of U.S. midwifery practice.” She has been a JMWH peer reviewer since 1992, contributing editor from 2012-2014, education consulting editor from 2019-2020, and associate editor since 2020.

Dr. Avery looks forward to continuing the tradition of excellence the JMWH has maintained in its 66 years of publication. To learn more about JMWH, visit http://jmwh.org.

About ACNM

With over 6,500 members, ACNM is the professional association that represents certified nurse-midwives (CNMs) and certified midwives (CMs) in the United States. ACNM promotes excellence in midwifery education, clinical practice, and research. With roots dating to 1929, our members are primary care providers for women throughout the lifespan, with a special emphasis on pregnancy, childbirth, and gynecologic and reproductive health. ACNM provides research, administers, and promotes continuing education programs, establishes education and clinical practice standards, and creates liaisons with state and federal agencies and members of Congress to increase the visibility and recognition of midwifery care. Learn more at https://www.midwife.org/.

