LAFAYETTE, Calif., June 23, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — BeingwellCA, a California 501(c)(3), submitted the initial design for the Mental Health Awareness License Plate to California Department of Education for DMV review.



The winning design was selected after a statewide contest held for high school students. Winning artist Anshuree Banerjee took her passion for art to create meaningful imagery for the new Mental Health California license plate.

“I wanted a design that clearly included California as part of the solution and was positive about mental health,” said Anshuree, a student at Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon, California.

“This license plate has the potential of raising millions of dollars for student mental health which are so desperately needed in the post Covid-19 school environment. And it does it without raising taxes,” said Graham Wiseman, CEO of BeingwellCA.

“Wellness Centers with Caring Adults have proven to be a key in early intervention. A 12-year University of Michigan study reported a reduction of youth deaths by 660%! We need these in all schools.” (JAMA Psychiatry, Feb, 2019)

California Senator Steven Glazer (7th District) is the author of SB1223 (4COLIN) that authorizes the Department of Motor Vehicles to issue a specialized license plate for Mental Health Awareness. Funds raised by the Mental Health License Plate will go to the California Department of Education for Mental Health Wellness Centers in California Schools. Due to Covid-19, this bill will carry over to 2021.

About BeingwellCA:

Graham & Caroline Wiseman founded BeingwellCA after the tragic loss of their son to suicide at age 15. With Gail Miller, they are now a leading voice to address the alarming rates of anxiety, depression and suicide ideation in our state. Some districts report depression rates amongst female juniors of 50% with serious suicide ideation of 20% in past year (CalSCHLS, 2018).

Suicide is the SECOND leading cause of death for ages 10-24 (2017 CDC WISQARS).

BeingwellCA’s mission is to reduce anxiety, depression and suicide ideation in our youth. We do this by providing schools, parents, students and communities with tool kits and evidence-based strategies for Wellness Centers to provide mental health immediate support.

SB1223: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=201920200SB1223

Visit https://beingwellca.org/ or call (925) 967-4438 for further information.

Media queries: info@beingwellca.org

