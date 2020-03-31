MALVERN, Pa., March 31, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, Meridia Interactive Solutions announced immediate availability of TownVOTE 3.0 – a proprietary electronic voting system, which allows towns, municipalities, associations, fraternal organizations, and various other government bodies to conduct safe and efficient voting in their meetings.



“TownVOTE 3.0 is part of a broad set of audience polling tools that Meridia offers and is a continuation of our promise to dramatically increase live group voting efficiency, reliability, and security,” said Peter Babel, COO at Meridia Interactive Solutions.

Positive Customer Impact

Many customers have already benefited from deploying TownVOTE 3.0.

Among them Ms. Nancy Locke, the Chief Clerk at the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources, who has been using the system since 2018 at her department and consequently, Ms. Denise Scott, a Financial and Administrative Officer of the Committee on Financial Services, recently committed to deploying TownVOTE 3.0 as a voting platform in her Committee’s markup sessions.

TownVOTE 3.0 enables them to quickly conduct the meeting roll call, gather group consensus, and provide quick voting on motions and amendments at moment’s notice with immediate reporting both in real-time and after-the-fact.

TownVOTE 3.0 Availability

TownVOTE 3.0 is an update driven by customer feedback and is part of Meridia Interactive Solutions’ commitment to deliver the latest product updates in one convenient installation. TownVOTE 3.0 is available for immediately download at http://www.meridiaars.com/connect.

Company Information

Founded in 1970, Meridia Interactive Solutions is the worldwide leader in audience response systems, live group voting, and remote/online training and interactive tools. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to help associations, state and local governments, fraternal and social organizations pass motions, conduct roll call, and facilitate leadership elections.

For more information on TownVOTE 3.0: http://www.meridiaars.com/townvote

